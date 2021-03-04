Clinic of Doctor Lont Closed for 2 days due to Covid Infection













Kralendijk – General practice Lont is forced to close its doors for two days. An employee has tested positive for Covid-19. This is announced by the Government of Bonaire.

The practice does not take any risks and follows the disinfection protocol agreed by general practitioners.







From Monday, March 8, Dr. Lont’s general practice will reopen. For urgent matters, people can call Dr. Bernabela at 717-5238.

