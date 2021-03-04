Run-off rain water channeled away from cliff Fort Oranje Statia













On the picture from left to right: Anthony Reid, Director of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI), Marnix van Rij, Government Commissioner and Carlyle Tearr, Managing Director of Innovative Business Solution (IBS).



Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – A project to channel run-off rain water away from the foot of the cliff at Fort Oranje started last Monday, March 1st 2021. This project, which is part of the ongoing cliff stabilization at Fort Oranje and lower town, is conducted by Innovative Business Solution (IBS) and will be completed within three months.

The work at the foot of the cliff will also avoid compromising the stability of the cliff and will minimize erosion of the surrounding areas.







The project includes the construction of a concrete drain culvert along the entire foot of the cliff. This drain culvert starts at the Glaes gut reservoir and ends at the the Harbor Club Bar & Restaurant. It will be connected to the existing drainage culvert between the Old Gin House Hotel and the Golden Era Hotel. A 2-meter-high wall will also be constructed.

The contract for the execution of the project called ‘Drainage at the foot of Fort Oranje’ was signed last Monday, March 1st 2021.

