Tugboat Sinks near St. Maarten

The Coast Guard at the place of the incident. Photo: Coast Guard

Philipsburg- According to information from the Coast Guard, a tugboat has sunk near Point Blanche in St. Maarten.

The Coast Guard received a notification this morning, that the tugboat ‘Jason’ was encountering problems at sea. The tugboat was towing a barge from Oyster Pond to the Simpson Bay.







The captain indicated that at a certain moment he noticed that water was entering the tugboat. The tugboat sank very rapidly and could not be helped.

The two man on the tugboat swam to the barge they were towing and are safe and sound. The barge was towed to Simpson Bay by another boat.

