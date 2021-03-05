A Water Park on Bonaire!













Bon dia, good day,

We would like to bring some excitement to Bonaire and its population. This is why we are looking into the possibility of opening a spectacular water park on the island! The goal: waterslides, a lazy river, a children’s corner, and enough food and beverage options for a fun packed day for the whole family.

Our names are Daisy and Wesley. At the moment, we live in the Netherlands with our three young children. We love making people smile—it boosts our energy. We are not afraid of working hard work to achieve our dream of bringing such a unique concept to Bonaire. In the future, our children could play a role in the water park. This makes it extra special and we find it important to incorporate that feeling of family in our plans. That is one of the reasons we want to name the park Bonaqua Family Splash. Bonaqau for Bonaire and water; Family for the family fun; and of course Splash for the water slides.

We would like to ask both the locals and the returning visitors of Bonaire to take part in our survey. With your input, we will be able to determine the needs, wants, and wishes for such a water park. The survey will only take a few minutes of your time and you will remain completely anonymous. There are two different links, one for Bonaire’s inhabitants, and the other for non-residents.

Feel free to contact us at bonaquasplash@hotmail.com if you have any questions concerning the survey or the water park.

We really appreciate your input. Masha danki!

Survey inhabitants*

Survey non-residents*

*The links will take you to a Dutch survey, if you prefer to respond in English you can change the language from Nederlands to English in the top right corner of the webpage.