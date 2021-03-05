Slower Pace of Vaccination Bonaire compared to St. Eustatius and Saba













2 Shares

Some figures about vaccination in Bonaire were shared on Friday morning, in a press conference by Governor Rijna and Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra-Paschier.

Kralendijk- Bonaire seems to have a much slower pace of vaccination compared to St. Eustatius and Saba.

While in Saba about 75% of the population was vaccinated in about a week time and more than 23% on St. Eustatius, on Bonaire less than 5% of the population has been vaccinated in about 2 weeks time. A total of 961 residents have received the Covid 19 vaccine to date.







The vaccination rate in Bonaire therefore lies around 96 persons per day. In Saba on the other hand, on various days 200 – 300 residents were vaccinated per day.

Different

Acccording to Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra Passchier, the situation on Bonaire cannot be easily be compared to the situation on St. Eustatius and Saba. “Saba received vaccines to vaccinate the whole population in one time. The vaccine needed to be used in one week”.

According to Luinstra-Passchier, the situation on Bonaire is quite different. “We receive the vaccine in batches out of The Netherlands. So we must ensure that we vaccinate neither too quick, nor too slow. The amount of people vaccinated and the availability of the vaccine has to match one another.

Curaçao

While relatively slow compared to the other two BES-islands, the pace on Bonaire is still higher than is the case in Curaçao. There about 3371 persons were vaccinated in the first two weeks. This, according to Curaçao government, is above the amount of persons planned. However, when seen in relation to the total population, the percentage of people vaccinated in Curaçao is about 2.1% of the total population, or less than half of the percentage achieved in Bonaire so far.

Also read: