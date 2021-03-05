Smoke Alley road Statia project finalized













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The renovation work on the hairpin bend of Smoke Alley is finalized. Only minor details that fall within the maintenance period have yet to be carried out.

The road now meets safety standards for all types of vehicles. Rainwater is collected at Upper Town and diverted to a water infiltration zone instead of flowing down into the ocean. This way erosion and damage to the coral will be limited.







The work on the access road to and from the port of Statia started at the beginning of August 2020. The project is financed by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, and supervised by the Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure in collaboration with Rijkswaterstaat in the Netherlands.

