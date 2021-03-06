Due to Covid-risk: Limited Service at WEB













Kralendijk- Water and power supplier WEB warns that services will be limited due to the current Covid-19 risk level 5.

“With our suppliers ContourGlobal (electricity) and GE (drinking water) we follow the guidelines of the local government and the EBT (Island Policy Team). Current projects will be carried out under adjusted conditions”, according to a press release on Saturday.







WEB notes that the Company can largely continue its services without customers and suppliers having to come to the office.

Office visit not recommended

To minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading, WEB strongly advises against clients visiting them. WEB therefore recommends clients to preferably arrange affairs from home with WEB and use online banking to pay bills.

Customers needing assistance can call the Company on +5997158244 or call send an email to info@webbonaire.com

Rincon

The WEB office in Rincon is closed until further notice. Customers needing service in Rincon are advised to contact the main office.