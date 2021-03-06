Twenty new Covid Cases Bonaire on Saturday













12 Shares

Kralendijk- On March 6th 2021, there are 70 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. One of the active cases is a visitor on the island. The other active cases are residents of the island.

Yesterday a total of 74 people were tested and the results of 20 people are positive. There is 1 hospital admission due to Covid-19.







Measures

Island Governor Edison Rijna on Friday officially declared the island to be in Risk phase 5. This means that restaurants can only deliver food, non-essential stores are closed and people are urged to work from home as much as possible.

British variant

Additional bad news yesterday came in the form of a confirmation from The Netherlands that 6 samples of people infected with Covid-19 were infected with the more contagious British strain.

Also read: