PCR Test Required Again for all Traveling to Bonaire













24 Shares

Kralendijk- As of Monday, March 8, all travelers traveling from Curaçao need to take a PCR test and show a negative result before boarding a flight.

Over the past week, residents of Bonaire and Curaçao were allowed to book day trips or trips including 1 night stay-over, without taking a PCR test.







Since the escalation to Risk Level 5 due to an increase in the number of new infections and total cases, the PCR is once again required for all travelers.

High-risk

People traveling from so-called ‘high risk’ countries, like the United States and Latin American countries need to present both a negative PCR test and a negative anti-gen test, taken no longer than 4 hours to the flight’s planned departure.

Also read: