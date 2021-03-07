PCR Test Required Again for all Traveling to Bonaire

- 24Shares
Kralendijk- As of Monday, March 8, all travelers traveling from Curaçao need to take a PCR test and show a negative result before boarding a flight.
Over the past week, residents of Bonaire and Curaçao were allowed to book day trips or trips including 1 night stay-over, without taking a PCR test.
Since the escalation to Risk Level 5 due to an increase in the number of new infections and total cases, the PCR is once again required for all travelers.
High-risk
People traveling from so-called ‘high risk’ countries, like the United States and Latin American countries need to present both a negative PCR test and a negative anti-gen test, taken no longer than 4 hours to the flight’s planned departure.
