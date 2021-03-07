U.S. AWACS will temporarily base out of Curaçao













Willemstad- In close cooperation with Curaçao and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United States Air Force provides support to Counter-narcotics initiatives in the region.

The U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry aircraft, commonly referred to as AWACS, will temporarily base out of Curaçao. This recurring, multi-national Counter-narcotics effort reflects our ongoing commitment to global counter narcotics cooperation. The partnership demonstrates the strong ties between the United States, Curaçao, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands while also increasing military interoperability.







Measures

U.S. Air Force personnel will abide by Curaçao’s health and safety COVID-19 entry requirements and related preventative measures, including PCR testing in advance of arrival. The United States expresses its gratitude to the people and the Government of Curaçao for their support of this mission and our ongoing partnership in assisting international efforts to enhance global stability.