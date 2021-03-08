Adapted Opening Hours for Bonaire Chamber of Commerce













Kralendijk- The situation with a new wave of Covid-infections on Bonaire and the Risk Level 5 declared by Governor Edison Rijna, has led the Chamber of Commerce to reduce its normal opening hours.

Starting on Monday, March 8, the Chamber will only be open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 1pm to receive customers.







Customers are requested to make as much use, as much as possible of the possibilities to contact them by e-mail so that physical visits are limited.

Customers are also requested to either pay with a debit card or online as much as possible.

Contact

The Chamber can best be reached by sending an email to: klantenservice@kvkbonaire.com or by calling them at 717 5595.

