Collision between scooter and truck on Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Friday, March 6, a collision between a scooter and a truck took place on the Faeschweg on St. Eustatius. The truck was driving in the direction of the intersection of the Faeschweg and the Rheeweg. The truck driver saw the scooter coming from the Rheeweg. He tried to swerve for the scooter, but hit the scooter anyway. The driver of the scooter himself walked to hospital for medical check-up and treatment. The scooter, which was not insured and also had no license plate, was confiscated.

