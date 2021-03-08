8 March 2021 22:08 pm

Man injured after accident with motorcycle Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Sunday, March 7th , the police on St. Eustatius received a report that a unilateral motorcycle accident had taken place in Zeelandia. A man had fallen for unknown reasons. He complained of head and leg pain and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. The motorcycle was impounded for further investigation.

