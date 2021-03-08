Opening hours of STINAPA for the holidays













1 Share

Kralendijk ­- STINAPA announces its opening hours. Washington Slagbaai Park is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm. Entry is only possible till 1pm and SUV’s and Pick-ups only are allowed to enter the park.

STINAPA Headquarters will be closed for visitors from March 8th 2021 until further notice.







STINAPA can be reached from 8am to 2pm on +599 717-8444 or on +599 777-8444 after hours (6AM – 8AM and 2 PM – 9PM) via WhatsApp or direct phone calls. Washington Park is reachable by +599 788-9015 during open hours.

Also read