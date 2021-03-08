Scheduled traffic control on Saba

- 1Share
The Bottom, Saba – In the early afternoon hours on Sunday, March 7th , a scheduled traffic control took place on the Samuel Charles Street. A total of 7 vehicles were checked for their driver’s license, insurance documents, number plate and road tax. All drivers had their documents in order.
