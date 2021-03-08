Vaccination Campaign Picking up some Speed in Bonaire













Kralendijk- The vaccination campaign on Bonaire is slowly picking up some speed. Today nearly 185 people were vaccinated against an average of 96 in the first days of the vaccination campaign.

According to the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan of the Government of Bonaire, a total of about 840 residents could be vaccinated per day, but so far only a fraction of that is realized per day.







So far a total of 2504 persons have registered for the vaccination. Only those 60 years and up can register at the moment.

Transparency

Government seems to have taken criticism at hart that so far there was little transparency as to the number of persons vaccinated per day. Today was the first time daily figures were published about the number of people registered and vaccinated.