5 Shares

Kralendijk- According to information received from Police on Bonaire, on Thursday, March 4, theft was reported in various rooms at a tourist accommodation at the Kaya Internashonal.

A lady pretended to be an employee of the property to gain access to the rooms. Among other things, she took cash and personal belongings of the guests from the rooms.







The lady with initials D.A.D.SJ. 24 years old has been arrested for theft.

Also read: