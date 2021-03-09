181 People Vaccinated on Tuesday













Kralendijk- On Tuesday an additional group of 181 people received their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

So far, Public Health is managing to vaccinated considerably more people per day, compared to the first 2 weeks of the vaccination campaign.







Today, a new batch of the Pfizer vaccine, consisting of more than 2000 doses arrived on Boniare.

The Government of Bonaire has the capacity to vaccinate up to 840 people; quite a bit more than the daily average achieved so far.

Registration

Commissioner Den Heyer earlier expressed hope that soon other groups than the current group (60+) would be able to sign up for the Covid-19 jab. The registration system, so far, has been giving some trouble, hampering the number of people who can be vaccinated per day.

