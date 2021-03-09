Bonaire Receives Second Batch of Covid-19 Vaccine













11 Shares

Island Governor Edison Rijna and commisioner Nina den Heyer during the arrivel of the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-vaccine. Photo: ABC Online Media.

Kralendijk- Bonaire on Tuesday afternoon will receive a second shipment of the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

The shipment will arrive this afternoon on the KLM flight which will arrive around 4 PM.







The second shipment consists of 2,340 units. A third shipment is expected 3 weeks from now. The timely arrival of more vaccine is extra important now that the presence of the so-called British Covid variant has been confirmed on the island.

The new variant is thought to be more contagious, something that can be seen back in the amount of daily positive test results at the moment.

Also read: