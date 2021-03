1 Share

Kralendijk- Acting Kingdom Representative in Bonaire, Jan Helmond, today received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Helmond calls on others to also register and get vaccinated. “This is really important”, said Helmond on the occasion.







The vaccination campaign on Bonaire is slowly but surely picking up more steam, with about 180 persons vaccinated on Monday and Tuesday this week. Till last week, the rate of vaccination hovered around 96 per day.

Also read: