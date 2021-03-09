Statia Health Department Receives Ingrid Whithfield prize













Government Commissioners Marnix van Rij and Alida Francis, posing with members of the Public Health Department.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Statia’s Public Health Department has been awarded the 2021 Ingrid Whitfield award on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Since the start of the Pandemic, the team has been responsible for prevention on the island. They welcome all incoming and returning passengers, monitor the home and central quarantine locations, test persons in quarantine including those who tested positive, they board the tankers to ensure prevention was in check at sea, manage the vaccination registration, supported by their colleagues st the QBMC, MHC, Golden Rock Pharmacy, KPCN and other volunteers they carry out the vaccination programme, supported by the COVID-19 Management Team, RIVM and the Ministry of Health they help the government with it’s COVID-19 containment strategy.







No break

Most of the team members did not have break or vacation in 2020. They understand how important it is to prevent this virus from entering Statia. They step up to the plate every day.

According to Acting Government Commissioner Alida Francis, the island can be proud Carol Jack-Roosberg, Director of Social Domain and her entire Public Health and Social Domain team for an excellent job.

