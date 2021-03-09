Vacancy St. Eustatius: Planning & Control Employee













As a Planning & Control employee you contribute to the development and professionalization of the financial policy and the Planning & Control documents of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius.

The position has both a financial ‘policy’ and a ‘financial control’ side.







You provide the financial component in the integral advice to the Executive Council and contribute to the preparation of the annual Planning & Control documents, namely the Budget, the 4 implementation reports and budget changes and the annual accounts.

You can find the full text for the vacancy here.

Application

Please send your application before March 21, 2021 to:

Public Entity St. Eustatius

Attn. Mrs. Francisca Gibbs, Unit Manager Interne Dienstverlening

Via: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com;