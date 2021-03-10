108 People Vaccinated on Wednesday













Kralendijk- While the number of people vaccinated on Monday and Tuesday with over 180 per day looked promising, today the total number of people vaccinated on Wednesday slipped back to 108.

In spite of the fact that according to the Government of Bonaire, they can dramatically increase the number of persons vaccinated per day, it is simply not happening.







Commissioner Den Heyer blamed the low number of people vaccinated over the first two weeks of the vaccination campaign on problems with the registration system. With the number of people receiving the first injection dwindling around 100, the vaccination campaign will be taking very long.

On Wednesday 2684 had registered for vaccination; a mere 61 persons more compared to Tuesday.