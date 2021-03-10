











Bon dia, good day,

Last weekend we announced a survey to look into the possibility of opening a water park on Bonaire. We want to hear from as many people as possible to be able to get a good grasp of the demand of such a water park.

In case you missed our previous message, we would like to ask for five minutes of your time to take our survey.

We really appreciate your input. Masha danki!

Survey inhabitants*

Survey Papiamentu

Survey non-residents*

*The links will take you to a Dutch survey, if you prefer to respond in English you can change the language from Nederlands to English in the top right corner of the webpage.