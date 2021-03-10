Covid Infections Bonaire Continue to Grow Fast













Kralendijk- So far the stricter measures taken to contain the most recent Covid-wave in Bonaire is so far not paying off. This morning a 6th person has died due to Covid-19.

35 out of the 99 people who got tested on Tuesday have turned out to be infected with Covid. This brings the total amount of ‘active’ cases up to a whopping 146.







In the meantime, 27 cases have recovered. There are still 2 people hospitalized due to Covid. The most recent outbreak has infected a much younger age group. Unconfirmed information blames a mass spreader event at a local night club.

