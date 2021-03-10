Gathering at Bonaire Night Club Seems to have been Superspreader Event













12 Shares

Governor Rijna warns residents not to go behind baseless rumors.

Kralendijk- The fast growth in new Covid-19 cases does not come as suprise, according to information from Bonaire Government.

In the first place the presence of the so-called British variant has been found on the island. It is know that this variant is more contagious.







The latest outbreak sees many infections among younger residents, specifically in the age bracket of 20 – 29.

According to Publich Health doctor Marian Luinstra, this is the reason why Government have increased the Risk level from the previous level 3 to level 5 now. “It is important to realize that most people have been infected before the newly implemented measures”, said Luinstra.

Fake news

Governor Rijna urges residents to not let themselves be scared by what he called ‘fake news’. “False information has been spread about additional measures to be taken on the short term. This information however, is not correct”. Rijna also urged residents to base themselves on reliable news outlets.

Also read: