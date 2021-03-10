King Speaks to Commissioner Van Rij and Governor Johnson















Oranjestad/The Bottom- King Willem Alexander on Wednesday spoke in separate video conversations with the Government Commissioner of St. Eustatius and the Island Governor of Saba.

He was informed by government commissioner Marnix van Rij of St. Eustatius and island governor Jonathan Johnson of Saba about current events and developments on the islands.







King Willem-Alexander regularly receives the government commissioner, rulers and governors of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom to be informed about recent developments. Because unnecessary travel is discouraged due to the corona virus, video calls take place.

The conversation today included the consequences of the pandemic and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the corona virus on St. Eustatius and Saba.

