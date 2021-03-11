200 Persons Vaccinated in Bonaire Today













Kralendijk- A total of 200 persons were vaccinated today in what appears to be a daily record when it comes to vaccinations today.

The number includes nearly two thirds of the residents of the Kas di Kuido.







Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra-Passchier confirmed that the department is aiming to increase the number of people vaccinated per day. She also called on residents 60 years of age and older to register for the vaccination. “There is enough vaccine for everyone”, said Luinstra-Passchier.

