Van Putten: ‘GIS Needs to do Better Job’

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Island Council member Clyde Van Putten in today’s Central Committee meeting said he feels that the Government Information Service (GIS) needs to do a better job.

"I am tired of hearing Alida Francis blame everything on Covid and say they (GIS, editor) are too busy. They are a big team. I see them all over the place and I seem them post pictures all over the place, of things which isn't so important for me" said Van Putten, who added that he felt the GIS was very selective in what they would publish about.







According to Van Putten, GIS need to do a better job in providing the people of St. Eustatius with important information, and not just on Facebook. “I was head of that department. It was my first job in this country. And I made sure every day we put out something and it was published in the Today, The Chronicle and later The Daily Herald”, said van Putten.

Happy with GIS

Acting Government Commissioner Francis said that she actually felt happy about the functioning of GIS. “I want to commend the team of the GIS on the work that they do as we move forward improving from strength to strength”.