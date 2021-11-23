Infections on Bonaire are rising and only one hospitalization left

KRALENDIJK – Once again, Bonaire is seeing a strong increase in infections. Of the 136 test results received, 26 were positive.
Eight of the new cases have a school or daycare as the source. Public health has an idea of where the new cases come from.
One person from Bonaire is in hospital because of Covid-19 and six people have recovered from Covid-19.
