23 November 2021 17:43 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Infections on Bonaire are rising and only one hospitalization left

67

Infections on Bonaire are rising and only one hospitalization left

KRALENDIJK – Once again, Bonaire is seeing a strong increase in infections. Of the 136 test results received, 26 were positive.

Eight of the new cases have a school or daycare as the source. Public health has an idea of where the new cases come from.

One person from Bonaire is in hospital because of Covid-19 and six people have recovered from Covid-19.

Also read:







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish