Economy Inflation Unchanged on Bonaire and Saba; Higher on St Eustatius

Inflation on Saba has remained stable, but increased on St. Eustatius. Photo: ABC Online Media

In the third quarter of 2024, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 2.5 percent more expensive than one year previously. Inflation also stood at 2.5 percent in the previous quarter. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

On St Eustatius, year-on-year prices rose by 3.1 percent, while in Q2 2024 they rose by 2.5 percent. Inflation on Saba stood at 2.0 percent in Q3 2024, equal to Q2.

