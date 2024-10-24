Economy Inflation unchanged on Bonaire and Saba, higher on St Eustatius Redactie 24-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

In the third quarter of 2024, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 2.5 percent more expensive than one year previously. Inflation also stood at 2.5 percent in the previous quarter.

This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

On St Eustatius, year-on-year prices rose by 3.1 percent, while in Q2 2024 they rose by 2.5 percent. Inflation on Saba stood at 2.0 percent in Q3 2024, equal to Q2.

On St Eustatius, consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent compared with Q2. Airline tickets were 4.7 percent more expensive. Among food products, eggs rose in price. Prices for petrol and diesel remained stable compared with Q2.

Price increases were held back by several product groups; prices for clothing and footwear fell by 1.1 percent from Q2. Electricity was 1.8 percent cheaper this quarter, and cheese also fell in price by 4.0 percent compared with Q2.

Saba

On Saba, prices rose by 0.8 percent in Q3 relative to Q2 2024. Social housing prices also showed an increase. A visit to a café, pub or restaurant was 3.7 percent more expensive than in Q2. Maintenance and repair of private vehicles also became more expensive, while prices for clothing fell by 0.4 percent from Q2. Footwear showed a price reduction of 4.6 percent relative to the previous quarter.

