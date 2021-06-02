Information Available on How to Prepare for Hurricane Season















Kralendijk – Tips on how to act in the event of a calamity are now available on the website of the Public Entity Bonaire www.bonairegov.com. Now that hurricane season has started, it’s important to know what to do in the event of a hurricane, flood, or whirlwind and natural phenomena that could occur in the coming months. The tips can be found under the disaster response button, on the website www.bonairegov.com.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Now that the hurricane season has started, the Public Entity Bonaire is calling on everyone to prepare well for possible calamities. Self-reliance is very important here. In the event of a calamity, everyone should mainly try to save themselves first, because emergency services cannot be everywhere at once.







In addition to the tips on the website, there is also a link to download the Disasterprep application. This app, which can be placed on mobile phones, for example, also contains advice with precautions. On www.bonairegov.com there are several links on how to download the app on the different brands of mobile phones.

A brochure of the Public Entity Bonaire with tips in four different languages ​​can also be downloaded from the website www.bonairegov.com. The brochure was previously distributed door to door and is full of information.

With a website full of tips, the Disasterprep app and a brochure, the Public Entity Bonaire hopes that everyone will be well informed and prepared in time. Making agreements with family, relatives and neighbors is already a step in the right direction.

