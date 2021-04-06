Information developed for protected species Caribbean Netherlands













Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In order to preserve the biodiversity on the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands, information material has been developed about the regulations of international trade in endangered wild animal and plant species. By means of posters, signs and leaflets in four different languages, more awareness about the CITES convention should be created among residents and tourists on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. The material was developed by the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.

Source: Newsletter RVO







