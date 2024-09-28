Bonaire Information evening held by RDI, Douane CN, and Chamber of Commerce Bonaire Redactie 28-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Some of the faces behind the project. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – Recently, the Authority for Digital Infrastructure (RDI), in collaboration with Customs and the Bonaire Chamber of Commerce, organized a successful information session at the Chamber of Commerce.

During the event, the staff from the RDI and Customs CN were introduced. The attendees then received important information on topics such as the import and use of radio transmitting equipment in the Caribbean Netherlands. The RDI explained the types of interference that certain radio transmitters can cause and what consumers should be aware of when purchasing devices such as security cameras, baby monitors, and weather stations.

Customs provided a detailed explanation of its primary tasks, the regulations concerning telecommunications, customs procedures and its operating methods.

The RDI plays an executive and supervisory role in the field of telecommunications for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. From its office in Bonaire, the staff manages the radio frequency spectrum for the three islands by assigning frequencies, monitoring them, and conducting inspections. The public can turn to the RDI for information on approved radio transmitting equipment, frequency use licenses, radio operator exams, the import of radio transmitters and interference caused by or affecting radio equipment.

Windard Islands

In the coming year, the RDI will also organize information sessions on Saba and Sint Eustatius.



