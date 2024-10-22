Bonaire Inspection report: situation Selibon worrying, complex and urgent Redactie 22-10-2024 - 3 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Living Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) notes in its inspection report ‘Permitting, supervision and enforcement at Selibon Lagun’ that the situation at the waste center and landfill on Bonaire is worrying, complex and urgent.

“There are risks to the environment (air, soil, groundwater and fire) that are increasing every week,” writes the ILT. A recent scientific study also shows that the seawater in Lagun Bay near Selibon is contaminated, including heavy metals. Experts indicate that it is plausible that there are risks to nature and public health.

The ILT carried out an additional inspection on Bonaire from 27 to 30 August 2024. This inspection focused on the licensing, supervision and enforcement (VTH) by the public entity Bonaire (OLB) at Selibon, Lagun location. In the opinion of the inspection team, the shortcomings in the VTH process lead to significant environmental risks and to possible risks to public health. For example, Selibon does not have a comprehensive nuisance permit/permit under the law on public housing, urban planning and environmental management BES. The landfill site is not under permit, not equipped with a surrounding fence and the dumping of waste takes place virtually uncontrolled.

Environmental risks

There are 9 unrefrigerated sea containers on the site with biomedical waste that cannot be incinerated, because the incineration plant was stopped after complaints from local residents. The waste in these containers is partly packed in sealed barrels and partly packed in plastic waste bags. The number of containers is growing, and some containers have been there for more than a year. Several containers are in poor condition.

Asbestos

There are also 19 containers with asbestos-containing material. Some of this material has been outside the containers for a considerable time and has not been sufficiently packed, which could lead to asbestos contamination of the soil. Because the landfill does not have soil protection facilities, pollutants are then washed out via rainwater into the soil and surface water.

In addition, several fires have raged at the landfill since March 2024. These fires have not yet been fully extinguished, which means that new fires are constantly breaking out, causing smoke and odor nuisance.

Follow-up

Given the seriousness of the findings, the ILT is sending the inspection results to the acting Kingdom Representative of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. He is the competent authority and can take further steps towards the public entity Bonaire (OLB) based on the ILT’s conclusions to ensure that the government tackles the situation quickly and effectively.

Role of the ILT

As of April 1, 2024, companies on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba must comply with the environmental regulations from the BES Establishments and Activities Decree (IAB BES). These rules are an update of the local Nuisance Regulations and are intended to better protect the living environment of the inhabitants of the Caribbean Netherlands. The Living Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) is the supervisory authority of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. With 1,600 employees, the ILT works daily on safety, trust and sustainability in transport, infrastructure, environment and housing.

0