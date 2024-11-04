Infrastructure Installation of new LED lighting on Kaya Internashonal completed Redactie 04-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new street lights, equipped with energy-efficient LED bulbs, are now illuminating the road. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – In recent days, motorists have noticed sections of Kaya Internashonal closed temporary to traffic as WEB N.V. worked on installing new streetlights between the intersection near the Corralium Hotel and the intersection by the stadium.

The LED lighting is beneficial due to its lower energy consumption. The newly illuminated section of the road was previously very dark at night. The new streetlights are expected to enhance traffic safety on this important route, which connects the airport to the center of Kralendijk, among other locations.

