Installation Session at the Bonaire Branch of the Court

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, October 27th, the installation session took place at the Bonaire branch of the Court, during which Ms. Eline Groenendaal was sworn in as a judge.

She is the first criminal judge in Bonaire. Additionally, Maritza Valdink and Christopher Frans were introduced, and they will serve as substitute judges at the Bonaire branch.

Both will act as examining magistrates in criminal cases on an ad-hoc basis. With the arrival of Ms. Groenendaal, the Court now has two permanent judges in Bonaire, one primarily responsible for civil cases and the second for criminal cases.

‘Caribbeanization’

The appointments of local lawyers, Valdink and Frans, also contribute to the further Caribbeanization of the Court.