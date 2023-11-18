18 november 2023 17:47 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Saba

Interactive Workshop on Saba for Celebration of World Food Day, November 25th

141

The four persons to register will win a wicking bed. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba will celebrate World Food Day on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at its hydroponics farm in Rendezvous. At the event, there will be an interactive workshop on how to build wicking beds. 

There will be 4 wicking beds available to the public. The first 4 persons to register to build the wicking beds will get to take their beds home with them. Interested persons can contact Justin Simmons-de Jong at justin.simmons@sabagov.nl or 416-3311 to sign up. A registration fee of USD $25 is required, which can be paid to Saba Reach at the event. 

Delivered

The wicking beds will be delivered to the homes of the persons the following week by the hydroponics farm team. A step-by-step guide on how to build wicking beds will be available to all attendees.

