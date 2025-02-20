Sports
Interinsular Games set to return in 2025
20-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The popular Interinsular Games will be held once again in 2025. The event is scheduled for mid-March, featuring a program that, according to Indebon, unites the ABC Islands through sports and friendship.
This marks the third consecutive year that IBiSA (Aruba), Indebon (Bonaire), and FDDK (Curaçao) are organizing the event, which serves as a platform for young athletes to shine in various disciplines.
High school boys’ basketball tournament
For the first time in many years, there will be a high school boys’ basketball tournament, featuring teams from the ABC and SSS Islands. This new addition is part of the Dutch Basketball Federation’s (NBB) efforts to further develop the sport in the ABC and SSS regions.
