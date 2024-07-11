Bonaire INTERPOL visits the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force Redactie 11-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives of both organizations in front of the main Police Office in Kralendijk. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) recently received a visit from INTERPOL. During this two-day meeting, Head of Information and Expertise, Melvin Sint Jago, was present along with representatives from the Dutch Police and INTERPOL.

The organizations discussed tracking and seizing illegal financial flows and intensifying cooperation with the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the Public Prosecution Service, and the Island Governor of Bonaire. The use of INTERPOL databases and tools, such as the Notices system, was emphasized for better border controls and the identification of suspects.

The meeting resulted in a renewed commitment to joint actions and initiatives. It was agreed to exchange knowledge and best practices, improve operational capabilities, and intensify joint training programs. Advanced data analysis and information sharing will help anticipate criminal activities, enhancing regional security.

Collaboration

The KPCN remains committed to close cooperation with INTERPOL and other international partners to make the Caribbean Netherlands safer and more stable.

3