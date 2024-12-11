St. Eustatius
Intoxicated Female Driver St. Eustatius Causes Accident and Gets Arrested
11-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- On Sunday, the 8th of December, around 6:40 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision between two vehicles on the B.H. Biesheuvelweg.
Upon police arrival, they saw that one of the cars had collided behind the other car. Following the policy requiring drivers to take a breathalyzer test after a collision, a breathalyzer test was administered to both drivers, which revealed that the driver who caused the collision had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol.
The 26-year-old woman with initials S.N.F. was arrested and taken to the police station for a breath analysis. Following the result, she was issued a 5-hour driving ban.
