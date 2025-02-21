Bonaire Investigation into Fatal Fall on Bonaire Concluded Redactie 21-02-2025 - 1 minuten leestijd

Head office of KPCN in Kralendijk. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – February 20, 2025 – The Public Prosecution Service BES has concluded its investigation into the tragic incident on February 12, in which a man lost his life after falling from his balcony. The woman who was initially arrested in connection with the incident has since been released.

The incident occurred following an argument between the man and his partner. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was conducted on the victim’s body. The autopsy and further investigation did not reveal any evidence or circumstances indicating a criminal offense.

According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), the investigation findings support the statement given by the woman. Based on these findings, it has now been concluded that there is no reason to assume a crime was committed in this case.

No Prosecution

The Public Prosecution Service BES sees no grounds for further investigation and has officially closed the criminal proceedings.

