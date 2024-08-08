Bonaire Investigation into possible data breach at Registry Office Bonaire started Redactie 08-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Personal data protection Supervision Committee BES (the Commission) has started an investigation into a possible data leak in the basic administration of the Civil Registry of Bonaire.

Following a notification from the Executive Council regarding possible irregularities, CBP BES is investigating what exactly happened. The investigation will include, among other things, interviews with the involved officials and administrators, and may also involve an on-site visit.

Once the investigation is completed, a report will be compiled. This report will first be shared with the involved organization, and afterwards, the conclusions and recommendations will be made public.

