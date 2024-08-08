Bonaire
Investigation into possible data breach at Registry Office Bonaire started
08-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Personal data protection Supervision Committee BES (the Commission) has started an investigation into a possible data leak in the basic administration of the Civil Registry of Bonaire.
Following a notification from the Executive Council regarding possible irregularities, CBP BES is investigating what exactly happened. The investigation will include, among other things, interviews with the involved officials and administrators, and may also involve an on-site visit.
Once the investigation is completed, a report will be compiled. This report will first be shared with the involved organization, and afterwards, the conclusions and recommendations will be made public.
12
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Investigation into possible data breach at Registry Office Bonaire started
-
St. Eustatius
KPCN: Carnival St. Eustatius without major incidents
-
Bonaire
Visitor numbers for Bonaire show an increase in July
-
Bonaire
Council lady Hellburg-Makaai (PDB): No cuts to Bonaire Tourism Corporation budget
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Sint Maarten
KPSM addresses recent incidents Dutch Quarter
-
Bonaire
BBT starts with tender for new fuel terminal Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Bonaire takes next step in LED Lighting Project
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Investigation into possible data breach at Registry Office Bonaire started
-
St. Eustatius
KPCN: Carnival St. Eustatius without major incidents
-
Bonaire
Visitor numbers for Bonaire show an increase in July
-
Bonaire
Council lady Hellburg-Makaai (PDB): No cuts to Bonaire Tourism Corporation budget
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Sint Maarten
KPSM addresses recent incidents Dutch Quarter
-
Bonaire
BBT starts with tender for new fuel terminal Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Bonaire takes next step in LED Lighting Project