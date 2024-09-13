Geen categorie
Invitation Information Session KPCN St. Eustatius
13-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
Are you interested in a challenging, meaningful, and dynamic career in law enforcement? Would you like to work on the beautiful islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, or Saba, and contribute to the safety and well-being of the community? If so, we warmly invite you to our information session on the recruitment of police cadets for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN).
Date: Tuesday, 17th of September 2024
Time: 18:00 – 20:00
Location: GJB Public Library, Fort Oranjestraat #9
