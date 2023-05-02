Is your contact information correct at ZJCN? | Advertisement

2 mei 2023 13:08 pm

This is important in case of medical referrals, contact from specialist or the care office, and payment of benefits.

Especially your contact details, email and telephone number, are important to update. Your care office also needs the correct bank details from you for possible reimbursements for medical referrals or declarations.

Please contact ZJCN via email info@zorgverzekeringskantoor.nl to provide your correct details. Or fill in the registration that you can find on the website english.rijksdienstcn.com/care–youth/ documents

With your correct contact details, ZJCN can serve you better.

