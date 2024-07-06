Saba Island Cleanup Week Restores Saba’s Beauty Redactie 06-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Many schoolchildren have participated in the Island Cleanup. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM — From June 24 to June 30, Saba held its Island Cleanup, bringing together various organizations in a collaborative effort to manage waste efficiently. Participants included the Sacred Heart School, Saba Conservation Foundation, Public Entity Saba employees, Sea and Learn Foundation, ICS, Saba Reach Foundation, and the Filipino community of Saba.

Volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the week, clearing debris and enhancing the island’s natural beauty. The Saba Conservation Foundation coordinated efforts at Fort Bay Harbor, involving both land and underwater cleanups. Sacred Heart School students from grades 2, 4, and 5 joined in, learning valuable lessons about environmental responsibility.

Public Entity Saba’s Waste Management team led the cleanup in The Bottom, while the Filipino community focused on Hell’s Gate on the final day. Sea and Learn Foundation also conducted creative workshops for children, transforming collected waste into unique crafts and teaching the importance of recycling.

Continuing efforts

Policy Advisor Quirine Hakkart thanks all participants and urges the community to continue efforts in maintaining a clean and environmentally conscious island.