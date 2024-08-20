Politics
Island Council Bonaire holds first meeting after summer recess
20-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday the Island Council of Bonaire will hold their first public meeting since the end of the Summer Recess on August 18.
The meeting of Tuesday will be a decision taking meeting. For the remainder of the month, there are also various fixed Committee meetings planned.
As always, the Island Council members are open to the public. Interested residents can be present in the public section of the Council, or follow the meetings on the website of the Council, which is www.konsehoinsular.org.
8
More News
-
Politics
Island Council Bonaire holds first meeting after summer recess
-
Advertisement
Open day Cervical Cancer and Breast Cancer screening
-
Bonaire
Animal Shelter Bonaire raises over $11,000
-
Bonaire
Marcelino ‘Chonky’ De Lannoy Project Director at Bonaire Bon Transation
-
Police and justice
Police on Bonaire conduct speed controls
-
News
View our new selection of job vacancies here
-
Events
Lots of enthusiasm for Bonaire Island Cleanup
-
Events
Venezuelans on Bonaire also hold protest against Maduro’s Government
More News
-
Politics
Island Council Bonaire holds first meeting after summer recess
-
Advertisement
Open day Cervical Cancer and Breast Cancer screening
-
Bonaire
Animal Shelter Bonaire raises over $11,000
-
Bonaire
Marcelino ‘Chonky’ De Lannoy Project Director at Bonaire Bon Transation
-
Police and justice
Police on Bonaire conduct speed controls
-
News
View our new selection of job vacancies here
-
Events
Lots of enthusiasm for Bonaire Island Cleanup
-
Events
Venezuelans on Bonaire also hold protest against Maduro’s Government