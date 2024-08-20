Politics Island Council Bonaire holds first meeting after summer recess Redactie 20-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Island Council Floor. Photo: Island Council Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday the Island Council of Bonaire will hold their first public meeting since the end of the Summer Recess on August 18.

The meeting of Tuesday will be a decision taking meeting. For the remainder of the month, there are also various fixed Committee meetings planned.

As always, the Island Council members are open to the public. Interested residents can be present in the public section of the Council, or follow the meetings on the website of the Council, which is www.konsehoinsular.org.

8