Island Council Bonaire reviewing 2023 Budget

KRALENDIJK – The Island Council of Bonaire is currently reviewing the draft budget of the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) for 2024, along with a multi-year perspective for the next three years, in a series of public meetings held throughout September and October.

Last week, discussions in the committee meeting on Society and Welfare highlighted concerns regarding the lack of clear policy and insufficient documentation provided by the Executive Council. This week, discussions continued in a committee meeting on Space and Development, covering topics like climate change, land policy, housing, traffic, and infrastructure.

Following these committee reviews, any necessary adjustments will be made by the executive council, with the budget ultimately requiring approval in a decision-making council meeting. This process is crucial for the island’s financial planning and allocation of resources for the coming year.