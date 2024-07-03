Politics Island Council of Bonaire concludes work visit to the Netherlands Redactie 03-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Members of the island council and commissioners Cicilia and Den Heyer together with acting governor Oleana and designate Governor John Oleana. Photo: Island Council

KRALENDIJK – The Island Council of Bonaire has completed the second week of their work visit to the Netherlands. Throughout this week, valuable connections were established with other Dutch municipalities and islands.

The week began on Monday, June 24, with the BES Top, where representatives from Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius gathered to discuss common issues and find solutions for regional challenges. They also worked on forming a common opinion and process regarding the presented tax plans.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Island Council attended the VNG Congress. This annual event provided a platform for discussions on administrative innovation, sustainability, and local development. For the council members of Bonaire, it was a valuable opportunity to share experiences, gain knowledge from other Dutch municipalities, and expand their network.

“This second week of our work visit was crucial for strengthening ties with the kingdom and continuing discussions on matters of general interest for Bonaire,” said Benito Dirksz, a member of the Island Council of Bonaire. “We look forward to applying the insights and experiences we’ve gained to promote the development and well-being of our community.”

The itinerary also included a visit to Ameland from Wednesday, June 26, to Friday, June 28. Here, the Island Council and the Executive Council, along with representatives from the other BES islands, met with various authorities from the Wadden Islands.